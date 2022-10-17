JUST IN
Apple to turn iPad into smart display, speaker to control home devices
Apple's XR headset to have 'Face ID' like tech to make payments using eyes
Google to let Android's audio switcher pick media playback from devices
Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, saved as Doc in Drive
The multi-faceted promise: 5G adoption by enterprises set to pick up pace
The rise and rise of conversational AI: What is it and how does it work?
Google's Pixel 7 Series to have side-mounted fingerprint sensors next year
Channelling tech talent: IT majors face headwinds, may cut hiring in India
India and the industrial metaverse
Google Pixel 7 Pro's display drains its battery in full brightness: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple to turn iPad into smart display, speaker to control home devices
Business Standard

Apple may launch macOS Ventura this month supporting upcoming MacBook Pro

Like the initial 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and the first Macs with the M1 chip in 2020, he company frequently introduces new Macs in November

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple MacBook Pro | Apple iPad

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

Apple might launch macOS Ventura in the last week of this month with support for the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

According to Bloomberg's tech reporter Mark Gurman, the only significant changes to the new MacBook Pro models will be the availability of M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options, reports MacRumors.

The new iPad Pro models with the M2 processor will be unveiled in "a matter of days", said Gurman.

The new MacBook Pros are "on track to launch in the near future", he added.

It is unclear that the new MacBook Pros will debut along with the newest iPad Pro.

Like the initial 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and the first Macs with the M1 chip in 2020, he company frequently introduces new Macs in November, the report said.

The company is working on an updated Mac mini with an M2 chip.

"The company has ushered in its late fall iPad and Mac updates, but this year's rollout will be more subdued. The company will launch the products on its website without the kind of gathering we saw in September with the iPhone 14's debut," Gurman added.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 11:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU