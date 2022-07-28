Facebook, Instagram to show more posts from unknown users: CEO Zuckerberg

-
With an aim to engage users, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company is planning to double the amount of content from recommended accounts that people see while using Instagram and Facebook by the end of 2023.
The tech giant's CEO said he thinks the overall artificial intelligence (AI) trend is much broader and covers all types of content, including text, images, links, group content and more.
"Right now, about 15 per cent of content in a person's Facebook feed and a little more than that of their Instagram feed is recommended by our AI, from people, groups, or accounts that you do not follow. And we expect these numbers to more than double by the end of next year," Zuckerberg said during the company's earnings call.
The company said its as its AI finds additional content that people will find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of its feeds.
Zuckerberg said that since the company is already efficient in monetising most of these formats, this should increase their business opportunity over that period as well.
"Advances in AI enable us to deliver better-personalized ads while using less data. So it powers automated messaging and creation tools to let businesses run better-performing campaigns, which is particularly important for small businesses that don't have big marketing departments and that have been hit hard by Apple's policy changes," he added.
