Facebook quietly removes 20% text limit on ad images

-
ALSO READ
Apple iOS 14 to severely hit our online advertising, says Facebook
Facebook introduces new shopping tab on its platform to help promote biz
Facebook to notify users while sharing more than 90 days old content
Apple privacy changes will muck up online advertisementss, says Facebook
Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed
-
Facebook has discreetly removed the rule that limited text space on ad images to only 20 per cent. It means that the social networking giant will not penalise ads with more image text on them.
Facebook had a 'text overlay' tool for advertisers to ensure that text did not take up more than 20 per cent of their ads.
As shared by social media expert Matt Navarra, Facebook is contacting advertisers to inform them of the update.
"BIG news for Facebook advertisers. Facebook is killing its '<20% text in image' rule for ads," he tweeted recently.
Facebook said that it "will no longer penalize ads with higher amounts of image text in auctions and delivery".
"We will begin gradually removing external material and sources that indicate that we enforce high levels of text in images," the social network added.
Earlier, the 'text overlay' tool by Facebook checked if the ad aligned with the 20 per cent restriction or not.
"To create a better experience for viewers and advertisers, ads that appear on Facebook, Instagram, and the Audience Network are screened based on the amount of image text used in your ad," read the earlier Facebook rule.
"Based on this review, advertisements with a higher percentage of image text may not be shown. Please note that exceptions may apply to certain ad images. For example, exemptions apply to book covers, album covers and product images".
Facebook, however, said that advertisers are still encouraged to reduce the amount of text with images.
"We have found that images with less than 20 per cent text generally perform better," it said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU