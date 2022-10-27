JUST IN
Business Standard

Facebook selects 15 Indian online communities for accelerator programme

These community leaders will also get an opportunity to collaborate with advocates and other leaders in the community-building ecosystem to bring their ideas to life

Topics
Facebook | Metaverse | Social network

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook (Photo: Bloomberg)

Facebook on Thursday announced 15 participants from India for its Community Accelerator Programme that will help select community leaders with training, mentorship and funding for an initiative that extends their community's impact.

This year, the social network looks forward to award up to $40,000 per community through its implementation partner T-hub in India.

Selected communities from India are UNIMO Universe of Moms, Genshin Impact Asia, Indian Birds, Balcony Gardening Tips, Telugu Moms Network, The Order of Pen, Office Memes For Working Teens (OMFWT), WeWomen, Nishamadhulika Recipe Group (Official), Parent Tribe by SuperBottoms, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Depression and Anxiety support, Dog Lover, Delhi Foodiez and Backpackers & Travelers India (BATI).

"The programme will help community leaders learn how to create an engaging community using various content formats. A key experience this year will be for participants to identify an initiative that will help deepen their community's impact by mobilizing members around a goal and creating a development plan around it to be executed in 2023," said the company.

These community leaders will also get an opportunity to collaborate with advocates and other leaders in the community-building ecosystem to bring their ideas to life.

Community leaders will learn from experts through a customized curriculum and personalized coaching, so they can organise and strengthen their communities, said Facebook.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:57 IST

