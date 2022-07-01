Facebook starts testing non-fungible tokens with select creators in US

-
ALSO READ
Crypto, blockchain, NFT jobs in India jump 804% post Covid: Report
Samsung announces 'groundbreaking' NFT support with its 2022 TV lineup
Meta Platforms to trade on Nasddaq under 'META' ticker from June 9
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg planning to launch NFTs on Instagram
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
-
Facebook has rolled out a test to support non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a select group of creators in the US on its platform, as it aspires to capture the multi-billion dollar metaverse industry.
Navdeep Singh who is a product manager at Meta (formerly Facebook) shared screenshots of NFTs on Facebook late on Thursday.
"We're launching NFTs on Facebook! Excited to share what I've been working on with the world," he posted.
Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that NFTs will soon arrive on Instagram.
Addressing one of the sessions at the 'South By Southwest's event, Zuckerberg said that "over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment".
The Meta CEO said that "a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that'll really be seamless to happen."
"We're working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term," the Meta Founder said at an event.
"Similar functionality is coming to Facebook soon, along with augmented reality NFTs on Instagram Stories via Spark AR so you can place digital art into physical spaces," he earlier announced.
Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said that the team was "actively exploring NFTs" but didn't have further details.
In a video, Mosseri said a small group of US users will get to display NFTs on their feed, stories and in messages.
Clicking on the tag called "digital collectibles" will showcase details like the name of the creator and the NFT owner.
"I want to acknowledge upfront that NFTs and blockchain technologies and Web3 more broadly are all about distributing trust, distributing power," Mosseri said in the video.
"But Instagram is fundamentally a centralised platform, so there's a tension there," he added, adding that support for NFTs on Instagram may popularise the technology further.
--IANS
na/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU