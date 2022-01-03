Samsung announces 'groundbreaking' NFT support with its 2022 TV lineup

-
-
As the adoption of Blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gains momentum globally including in India, Samsung on Monday announced a groundbreaking TV support for NFTs, beginning with its 2022 TV lineup.
The NFT support features an intuitive, integrated platform for discovering, purchasing and trading digital artwork through MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.
"With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today's fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater," Samsung said in a statement.
"In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world's first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art -- all in one place," the company added.
The NFT platform will let creators share their art with the world and let potential buyers "preview an NFT before purchasing it and learn about an NFT's history and Blockchain metadata".
The company will reveal more details about the NFT platform in the coming months.
NFTs are digital assets that have existed for years, but the last few months have given a fresh lease of life to cryptocurrency and crypto-art.
NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items in cryptocurrencies, and keep track of who owns them using the Blockchain.
These can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, artworks, tweets, animated GIFs, songs, or even video games.
