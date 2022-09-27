JUST IN
Netflix sets up first internal studio to expand range of video games
Realme DIZO partners OEL to make smartwatches, audio wearables in India
Centre pushes for home-grown navigation system, smartphone makers jolted
WhatsApp rolling out Call Links, group video call for 32 people: Zuckerberg
Apple likely to shun 'Pro Max' branding for 'Ultra' with iPhone 15: Report
Google Photos users complain of older photographs getting 'corrupted'
Samsung forays into finance, launches credit card with Axis Bank and Visa
Ten days after global launch, Apple starts assembling iPhone 14 in India
iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max in high demand; non-pro versions lag behind: Report
Reliance Jio 5G smartphone to be priced between Rs 8k and Rs 12k: Report
Business Standard

Big Billion Days: Buyers take to social media as iPhone 13 orders cancelled

At the Flipkart's Big Billion Days festive sale, the premium versions of iPhone 13 are still available. But the less expensive ones are being shown as sold out

Topics
BS Web Reports | iPhone | Apple

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

iPhone 13 Pro

Customers vented their anger online as orders of iPhone 13 being sold at a significant discount on Flipkart were cancelled during its ongoing Big Billion Days festive sale. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), the premium versions of iPhone 13 are still available on the website, while the less expensive ones are being shown as sold out.

Walmart-backed Flipkart said that around 3 per cent of orders have been cancelled due to "anomalies". The company did not reveal any further details.

An official of the company told ET that around 70 per cent of the orders have been successfully delivered. The phone is being sold at a high discount following the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: List of smartphones to be on discount

The sellers, however, said that this usually happens during the sale. The website continues to take orders even if the demand exceeds the sales projections and supply. The orders are only cancelled if there is a shortfall in the supply of the products, they added.

During the ongoing festive sale, smartphone sellers are expected to sell phones worth $7.7 billion.

Also, as the demand exceeds the supply, the product may take weeks to get delivered. This, according to the sellers, may impact the quality of service and the reputation of the marketplace.

Cancellation of the orders happens "as marketplaces feel they won't be able to service them," Shilpi Jain, an analyst at CounterPoint research told ET.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 10:55 IST

