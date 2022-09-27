Big Billion Days: Buyers take to social media as iPhone 13 orders cancelled

Customers vented their anger online as orders of 13 being sold at a significant discount on were cancelled during its ongoing Big Billion Days festive sale. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), the premium versions of 13 are still available on the website, while the less expensive ones are being shown as sold out.

Walmart-backed said that around 3 per cent of orders have been cancelled due to "anomalies". The company did not reveal any further details.

An official of the company told ET that around 70 per cent of the orders have been successfully delivered. The phone is being sold at a high discount following the launch of the iPhone 14 series.



The sellers, however, said that this usually happens during the sale. The website continues to take orders even if the demand exceeds the sales projections and supply. The orders are only cancelled if there is a shortfall in the supply of the products, they added.

During the ongoing festive sale, smartphone sellers are expected to sell phones worth $7.7 billion.

Also, as the demand exceeds the supply, the product may take weeks to get delivered. This, according to the sellers, may impact the quality of service and the reputation of the marketplace.

Cancellation of the orders happens "as marketplaces feel they won't be able to service them," Shilpi Jain, an analyst at CounterPoint research told ET.