Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Top offers on budget, flagship smartphones

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale details
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
On the Pixel 2, the online shopping portal is offering a flat discount of Rs 16,001, cashback of Rs 8,000 on select cards and an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 that brings down the effective cost of the smartphone to Rs 42,999. In addition, the e-commerce portal is also offering an optional buyback policy at Rs 199, which assures the buyback value of Rs 37,000. However, the buyback value is applicable only if the phone is exchanged to purchase another smartphone from the portal between six and eight months. All these offers are also applicable on Google Pixel 2 XL.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
The Redmi Note 5, a budget smartphone from the stable of Xiaomi, is also eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Originally priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, the phone is available at Rs 8,999 after the instant discount. To Bajaj Finserv card users, the online portal is also offering a no-cost EMI scheme, which removes the interest components from monthly instalments.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
The almost bezel-less Xiaomi smartphone gets a flat discount of Rs 10,000, along with Rs 3,000 additional exchange value that brings down the effective cost from Rs 37,999 to Rs 24,999. Flipkart is also offering an optional buyback policy at Rs 199, which assures a buyback value of Rs 11,000. However, the buyback value is applicable only if the phone is exchanged to purchase another smartphone from the portal between six and eight months.
Micromax Spark 4G
The Micromax Spark 4G is just the right deal for people looking to move from feature phones to smartphones without paying a fortune. The phone sports a 5-inch screen, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable using microSD card. The phone is currently available at Rs 3,599, down from its actual value of Rs 4,499.
Intex Indie 5
This is another ultra-affordable smartphone that might allow people to move from feature phone to high-speed internet ready smartphone. Priced at Rs 4,999, the Intex Indie 5 comes with 4,000 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
