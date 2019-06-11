Future of 5G will depend on how govt chooses to structure spectrum sale

First, the good news.

Last week, newly-appointed communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pushed the pedal on 5G and made two announcements: permission for the long-delayed trial runs by telcos will be given in 100 days; and, the much-anticipated sale of spectrum, which would include 5G spectrum, will be conducted this year. But here’s the not-so-good news: Telecom operators, reeling under Rs 500,000 crore of debt are not all that enthusiastic about buying 5G spectrum principally on account of limited availability and unaffordable pricing. “The total amount of ...