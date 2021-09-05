Germany wants Apple to offer iPhone updates for 7 years: Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple to fix battery, performance issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update
What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage, why is it taking up so much space?
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics
iOS 14.5 lets users unlock iPhone with face mask on, through Apple Watch
-
Smartphone producers, including Apple, should be required to provide security patches and spare parts for iPhones and other devices for seven years, according to a proposal from the German government to the European Union (EU).
According to AppleInsider, the German federal government has entered negotiations with the European Commission to alter proposals affecting smartphone and tablet repairs and servicing.
While the European Commission is working to push device vendors into offering parts and support for five years, Germany wants more to be done.
The EU intends for the five years of updates to apply to smartphones and tablets, but while parts for smartphones could be offered for five years, tablets could have parts available from manufacturers for six.
Heise.de reports the Federal Ministry of Economics wants the periods to stretch to seven years.
On top of the extra lifespan, Germany wants spare parts to be offered at "a reasonable price" by manufacturers. This includes requiring vendors to publish the prices of spare parts, and not to increase the cost over time.
In terms of how long it should take for those parts to arrive at their destination, the Commission plans a maximum limit of 5 working days, though again Germany wants faster deliveries, the report said.
Germany also supports plans by the Commission to introduce an energy label and repairability index, to show how easily repaired devices can be to consumers, it added.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU