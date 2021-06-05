iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics

-
Apple has released new iOS adoption statistics, indicating that iOS 14 is now installed on 85 per cent of all iPhones and 90 per cent of devices released in the last four years.
According to the data, collected by analysing App Store visits on June 3, only 10 per cent of users with an iPhone released in the last four years are running an older version of iOS.
Among them, about 8 per cent are on iOS 13, while 2 per cent are running an earlier version, AppleInsider reported.
Among all devices that Apple is tracking, 85 per cent are running iOS 14. As with iPhones released in the last four years, 8 per cent are running iOS 13.
However, when all iPhones are added to the mix, about 7 per cent have an earlier iOS version installed.
It is a similar story for iPadOS. The report said that 91 per cent of iPads released in the last four years are on iPadOS 14, while 8 per cent are using iPadOS 13 and 1 per cent are using an older operating system update.
When tracking all iPads, Apple said that 79 per cent are using iPadOS 14.
Across the rest of the Apple tablets that the company is tracking, 9 per cent are using iPadOS 13 and 12 per cent are using an earlier version.
The iOS 14 update appears to be outpacing previous versions. In June of 2020, the newest version at the time -- iOS 13 -- was only installed on 81 per cent of all compatible iPhone models.
The first-party Apple data also lines up with recent estimates by app analysis firm Mixpanel. In April, the firm estimated that iOS 14 had exceeded 90 per cent adoption.
