Apple to fix battery, performance issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update

Apple has announced to fix battery drain and other performance issues with iPhone 11 series devices via an upcoming iOS update.
According to an Apple support document, the recalibration process will happen when you update an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max to the upcoming iOS 14.5 update.
"Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with regular charge cycles. If the process is successful, the recalibration message will be removed and your maximum capacity percentage will be updated," the iPhone maker said on its support page.
The process is currently being tested in the latest release of the developer beta.
If you see this message on your iPhone 11, it means the battery health reporting system on your iPhone is recalibrating.
"Your battery health reporting system is recalibrating Maximum Capacity and Peak Performance Capability. This process may take a few weeks," the message will read.
If you see the message below, it means recalibration of the battery health reporting system was not successful.
If the recalibration of the battery health reporting system is not successful, an Apple Authorised Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity.
"This message does not indicate a safety issue. Your battery can still be used. However, you might be experiencing more noticeable battery and performance issues. An Apple Authorised Service Provider can replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity," Apple said.
