Global server market sales up 1.5% in fourth quarter of 2020

Vendor revenue in the worldwide server market grew 1.5 per cent year over year to $25.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, a new International Data Corporation (IDC) report has said.
According to the report, the worldwide server shipments declined 3 per cent year over year to nearly 3.3 million units in the fourth quarter.
"Global demand for enterprise servers was relatively flat during the fourth quarter of 2020 with the strongest increase to demand coming from China (PRC)," Paul Maguranis, Senior Research Analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC, said in a statement.
"From a regional perspective, server revenue within PRC grew 22.7 per cent year over year while the rest of the world declined 4.2 per cent," Maguranis added.
On a geographic basis, China was the fastest growing region with 22.7 per cent year-over-year revenue growth. Latin America was the only other region with revenue growth in the fourth quarter, up 1.5 per cent in the quarter.
Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) decreased 0.3 per cent, while North America declined 6.2 per cent year over year (Canada at 23.7 per cent and the US at 5.5 per cent).
The report said that similar to the previous quarter, servers running AMD CPUs as well as ARM-based servers continued to grow revenue, increasing 100.9 per cent and 345 per cent year over year respectively, albeit on a small but growing base.
