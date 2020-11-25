Samsung launches 'Odyssey' curved gaming monitors in India: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Samsung leads global TV market with 33.1% share in July-September quarter
Samsung forecast to top $8.4 billion in operating profit in third quarter
Samsung drops to 2nd spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market in Q2
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
After smartphones, Samsung consumer electronics are now available at Benow
-
Samsung on Wednesday launched a new line-up of curved Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India at a starting price of Rs 49,000.
The new range of gaming monitors comprises two models: the G9 -- with 49-inch display -- and the G7, available in 32-inch and 27-inch size variants.
"Gaming enthusiasts can now experience the next level of heart-pounding immersive gaming with industry-first features such as 1000R Curvature, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, HRD10+ support among others," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.
The new monitors will be available for pre-booking in India from November 25 till December 31.
According to the company, Odyssey monitors are the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors with crystal clear QLED picture quality for incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images for an immersive gaming experience.
Samsung's newest gaming monitors support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 to ensure that the Odyssey monitor matches every frame from the graphics card, so the gamers never drop any frame.
The 49-inch G9 is the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120X1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio.
Meanwhile, G7 has the same quick response time and refresh rate, deep curved display, and overall performance of the G9, in smaller 32-inch and 27-inch models.
The G7's Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560X1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU