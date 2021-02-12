Google again starts testing dark mode for Search on desktops: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google set to roll out dark mode on Chrome OS
Google makes it easier to Search, Chrome and Gmail in Apple iOS 14
Google Assistant to now help users open, search Android apps
Google Chrome in focus as feds consider company's break-up: Report
Google launches fast loading tabs, cool features in Chrome browser
-
Google search website briefly tested dark mode for desktops last year and now a new report claims that the test is being conducted again.
The dark mode has been available on Google Search for Android for months now but it's only now that Google is bringing it to desktop users
"We are always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don't have anything specific to announce right now," The Verge quoted the company's spokesperson as saying.
Users will have the option to set the theme to Light, Dark, and System Default. Setting the option to System Default will match the current theme of the users operating system.
The dark theme doesn't make the background completely black, but rather a very dark grey. The text has changed from black to white while links seemingly remain blue.
Google rolled out dark mode to several of its services including Gmail and Google Calendar, so it makes sense to roll it out for Chrome OS as well.
Dark mode has been in high demand for any OS over the past few years.
Google also introduced dark mode for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub.
Meanwhile, it is unclear when the dark mode for desktop search might be officially rolled out more broadly.
--IANS
wh/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU