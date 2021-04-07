Google announces new app review process to curb policy violations

-
ALSO READ
New spelling algorithm to reduce misspellings in Google Search
Won't develop new ways to track users' activity on Chrome browser: Google
US vs Google antitrust case: 10 top takeaways from 64 page complaint
Google Search driving 4bn customer-business connections a month
Google online store adds new dedicated section for 'subscriptions'
-
Google has introduced a new app review process for both developers and advertisers to help them resolve issues upfront and lessen the likelihood of future policy violations.
Google said the new process will help enhance the mobile app inventory quality for developers who choose to monetize with either AdMob or Ad Manager platforms.
"App review is a new process that evaluates a mobile app's inventory quality before allowing unrestricted ad serving. In going through the process, publishers will get a unified view of all their apps' approval status with actionable feedback," the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
App reviews will be rolled out gradually this year with two features: app readiness and app claiming.
With app readiness, publishers will need to link new mobile apps they want to monetise with AdMob or Ad Manager to at least one supported app store.
Linking an app will kick off a review process which checks things like the app source, the publisher's ownership of the app, and compliance with AdMob or Ad Manager policies.
With app claiming, publishers can declare a comprehensive list of their apps' inventory with the ability to manage and track all apps' review status directly in their AdMob or Ad Manager account.
"With this feature, publishers will receive suggestions of mobile apps that are being monetised using their publisher ad code, but haven't been added to their AdMob or Ad Manager account," Google informed.
Publishers can act on suggestions starting in mid-2021, and eventually will be required to add all apps to their account to allow unrestricted ad serving.
Google said that it recommends publishers complete the app review process by linking mobile apps to supported app stores and claiming their mobile apps to prevent potential interruptions in monetisation.
The company last month announced to lower its planned commission rate for app developers, following complaints from software makers over steep fees.
Google said it will levy a 15 per cent rate on in-app purchases to all developers for annual sales up to $1 million and take a 30 per cent commission from revenues over the $1 million mark.
The new policy will take effect in July.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU