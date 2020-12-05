Google Search driving 4bn customer-business connections a month

-
ALSO READ
New spelling algorithm to reduce misspellings in Google Search
Google brings free retail listings to its main Search page in the US
Apple ramping up efforts to build Google search alternative: Report
'Workspace': Google to offer integrated experience of productivity tools
UK regulators probe criticise Apple's search engine deal with Google
-
Google has revealed that Search results that show local places and businesses now drive more than 4 billion connections between customers and businesses every month.
According to the company, this includes more than 2 billion monthly website clicks and other connections, such as phone calls, directions, food ordering and reservations.
Not only Google Search, its Maps feature has also helping people navigate, explore and get things done every single day.
"Over the past 15 years, we've provided maps in more than 220 countries and territories and now surface helpful information for more than 200 million places," informed Elizabeth Reid, Vice President of Engineering, Google Maps.
"These efforts bring helpful local information to your fingertips in Google Maps and produce better Google Search results, helping you connect with nearby places and businesses," she said in a blog post on Friday.
Google shared some interesting data amid the ongoing pandemic.
"Since the start of COVID-19, businesses made nearly 700 million edits to their Business Profiles, about double the number of changes made during the same time last year".
Each month, Google connects people with more than 120 million businesses that don't have websites, "helping small business owners who aren't online attract more customers".
Building data partnerships with authoritative sources worldwide has been a helpful exercise for Google.
"Thanks to partnerships covering more than 10,000 local governments, municipal agencies and organsations around the world, we're able to reflect the latest information in Search and Maps results and help local authorities reach even more people in their communities with important updates," Reid elaborated.
Google's conversational technology called Duplex is helping the company scale its ability to confirm updated information for places.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Google has put Duplex to work making calls to businesses in eight countries to confirm things like opening hours or whether they offer takeout and delivery.
"This has helped us make millions of updates to business information that have been seen more than 20 billion times in Maps and Search," Reid said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU