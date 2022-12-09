JUST IN
Action to detain consignment is a death knell for exports, says Vivo
Cloud more important in hybrid work; doubled capacity in 20 mths: Peesker
Microsoft Teams adds free communities feature, plans to take on rivals
Apple supplier Foxconn invests $500 mn in India amid disruptions: Report
Samsung becomes presenting partner of Qualcomm's esports league 2023
Reliance Jio partners with Realme to bring 'True 5G' on its new devices
India poised to become AI innovation garage of the world: Sandip Patel
Realme 10 Pro 5G series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, & more
Snapchat announces new augmented reality feature to let creators make money
Twitter shuts 'Moments' feature that allowed curated collection of tweets
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google Pixel 7 Pro's new camera update gives more control over macro mode
Business Standard

Google Chrome browser gets new modes to boost battery life, free up memory

An improved surfing experience should result from the memory-saving mode's removal of inactive tabs

Topics
Google | Google Chrome | Google search engine

ANI  Others 

Google Chrome
Google Chrome Logo (Source: Twitter Handle)

Google has announced two new performance modes, Memory Saver and Energy Saver, for its Chrome desktop web browser.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Google suggests that these new modes will allow users to reduce Chrome's memory usage by up to 30 per cent and extend battery life when a device is running low on power.

An improved surfing experience should result from the memory-saving mode's removal of inactive tabs. Additionally, users can designate vital websites as memory-saving-exempt to maintain their peak performance.

When a device running Chrome is down to 20 per cent power, Energy Saver mode maximizes possible battery life by reducing background activity and visual effects on webpages with animations or videos, reported The Verge.

Even while it's unclear how much longer the battery life might wind up lasting, every second counts if you forget your charger.

Both of the new modes, which are being rolled out as part of the most recent Chrome desktop release (m108) today, will eventually be accessible worldwide.

As per The Verge, when Memory Saver and Energy Saver arrive on your device, you can locate them under the three-dot settings menu in Chrome. Both features can be enabled or disabled independently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU