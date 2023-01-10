JUST IN
Apple plans to drop key Broadcom chip to use in-house design by 2025
Unregistered devices in hybrid work increase hacking risk in India: Report
8 cutting-edge innovations that grabbed eyeballs at CES 2023 in Las Vegas
BIS publishes standards for USB Type C receptacles, digital TV receivers
Dizo launches Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra smartwatches: Know price, specs
Samsung replaces IBM to gain top spot in 2022 US patent league table
Broadcom addresses unfair practices, proposes measures worth $15.8 million
Unregistered devices in hybrid work increase hacking risk in India: Report
Realme 10 smartphone with MediaTek Helio G99 chip launched: Details here
India's new competition law may dampen digital innovation: Big Tech
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple plans to drop key Broadcom chip to use in-house design by 2025
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Docs adds new feature to allow users to view non-printing characters

This feature gives a visual representation of what controls the formatting in a document, which allows users to make appropriate edits much easier

Topics
Google | Google Docs | Google apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Docs
Google Docs

Tech giant Google has started to roll out a new feature to its online word processor, Google Docs, that will allow users to view non-printing characters.

When viewing or editing a Google Doc, non-printing characters such as line breaks, section breaks, tabs and spaces are not visible, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

However, now, if users want to see how a document is formatted, they can choose to display non-printing characters.

This feature gives a visual representation of what controls the formatting in a document, which allows users to make appropriate edits much easier.

Moreover, the new feature does not have admin control, the company said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had started to roll out a new smart canvas feature in Docs, that allows users to easily format and display code in Docs with code blocks.

The feature gives users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 09:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU