Google Docs to offer more assistive writing suggestions for users

In a bid to improve the quality of writing and fix straightforward grammar and spelling errors, tech giant Google is adding several new assistive writing features in Google Docs for its users.
The new features offer a variety of stylistic and writing suggestions as users compose documents.
"We have added several new assistive writing features in Google Docs, which will provide a variety of tone and style suggestions to help you create impactful documents faster," the company said in a blogpost.
Suggestions will appear as users type and help guide them when there are opportunities to avoid repeated or unnecessary words, helping diversify users' writing and ensuring they are using the most effective word for the situation.
Users will see suggestions when there are opportunities to structure a sentence with an active voice or when a sentence can be more concise, helping to make your writing more impactful.
Potentially discriminatory or inappropriate language will be flagged, along with suggestions on how to make your writing more inclusive and appropriate for your audience.
In the coming weeks, the company said it will introduce these admin controls for the remaining eligible Google Workspace editions.
