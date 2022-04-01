Samsung announces Galaxy self-repair programme in partnership with iFixit

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
The right to repair movement
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
-
Samsung has announced that it is partnering with iFixIt, the premier online destination for tech repair to fix Galaxy devices without paying a professional to do it.
The Galaxy S20 and S21 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, will be the first devices to get this support when the programme rolls out this summer.
"At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions."
Samsung consumers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides. Samsung is collaborating with iFixit, the leading online repair community, on this programme.
To start, Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports -- and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling.
Motorola launched its own self-service program back in 2018.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU