Google in talks to provide free channels to its smart TV platform

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 bn deal to acquire search engine Sogou
75th I-Day: Google doodle captures India's diversity, its dance forms
IT rules not applicable to search engine: Google; HC seeks Centre's stand
Google releases another beta version of Android 12 OS for developers
-
Google TV, the smart TV platform from the search engine giant, could soon get support for free TV channels.
According to a report from Protocol, Google is in talks with free and ad-supported streaming television providers about the possibility of adding those channels to its smart TV platform. It will have a similar feel to the traditional TV with commercial breaks.
It is being speculated that the free streaming channels could get launched on Google TV in the coming weeks or months, but the company may wait to announce the initiative with its Smart TV partners sometime early next year, reports Gizmo China.
As for the usage, the users will likely be getting a dedicated live TV menu to browse through the channels.
On smart TVs, the streaming channels are expected to be presented alongside over-the-air programming that can be accessed with an antenna.
Google first forayed into the free TV streaming category when it unveiled the Android TV platform in 2014.
Google TV is based on the Android operating system and is powering devices like Chromecast as Smart TVs.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU