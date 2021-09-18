JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Android 11's auto-reset permissions to soon support OS older versions
Business Standard

Apple touts iPhone 13 filmmaking prowess with Twitter 'hashflag'

Apple has introduced a Twitter "hashflag" to promote the filmmaking capabilities of its new iPhone 13 series, a feature lineup made possible through improved enhancements.

Topics
Apple  | iPhone | Twitter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple is patching the bug on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch via iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, macOS 11.6 and watchOS 7.6.2 software updates.

Tech giant Apple has introduced a Twitter "hashflag" to promote the filmmaking capabilities of its new iPhone 13 series, a feature lineup made possible through improved hardware and software enhancements.

The rather verbose "HollywoodInYourPocket" hashflag debuted on Friday in a promotional tweet from Apple's official account, meaning it does not currently appear on the company's main feed.

Featuring a clapperboard embellished with an Apple logo, the hashflag takes a cue from Apple's "California Streaming" event where the company introduced a slate of new iPhone 13 camera features, reports AppleInsider.

Along with across-the-board camera hardware upgrades, Apple is bringing a new "Cinematic mode" to both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro handsets.

Mimicking professional videography techniques, the technology uses machine learning algorithms to automatically shift focus to people, pets and objects, adding a depth effect for cinema-style shots.

"Cinema mode" can anticipate when another subject enters the frame and users can manually adjust focus after footage is captured.

The new feature, enabled by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, is shown off in a video embedded in Apple's tweet.

"HollywoodInYourPocket" should remain active through December 17, giving iPhone 13 users plenty of time to shoot and share their own "Cinematic mode" content, the report said.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 18 2021. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU