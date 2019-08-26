Google launches its smart display 'Nest Hub' in India for Rs 9,999

Taking on Amazon Echo Show, on Monday launched Nest Hub, its smart speaker with screen, in India for Rs 9,999.

The device is available on Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Croma, and Reliance Digital in chalk and charcoal colour options.

Nest Hub features a 7-inch touchscreen panel and is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Macbook and supports Bluetooth 5.0 along with Wi-Fi, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with built-in Assistant, YouTube app and live albums from Google Photos.

Apart from YouTube, It offers all the major Google applications such as Calendar, Google News, Duo and Play Store.

One can also access some third-party apps such as Spotify, Voot, Gaana and JioSaavn.

It comes with the company's Ambient EQ feature which automatically adjusts the screen brightness as per the ambient light in the room.

The device also comes with Google's "Voice Match" feature which would be able to recognise voices from different users and pull up personal data for them on the home screen.