Google now lets you password-protect page that shows your searches

-
ALSO READ
Android 12: What is new in Google's upcoming smartphone operating system
Google says it fixed crashing issues with apps on Android devices
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Google to face lawsuit over tracking users in 'Incognito' mode
Grim list of deaths at police hands grows even after Floyd's verdict in US
-
In a bid to help protect browsing history and search activities of its users from others to see, Google will now let them password-protect the page that shows their searches.
Whenever people use a Google device or product (Android smartphone or Chrome browser), their activity history is stored and is available for them to review via 'My Activity; feature.
Now, "if you turn on extra verification, Google will make sure it's really you before you can see or delete your full history on My Activity," the company said in an update.
"This can help keep your history safer on shared devices. This setting only applies to My Activity. Your history may still appear in other Google products," the company added.
To strengthen your privacy on shared devices, you can choose to require an extra verification step to view your full history on My Activity.
To activate the verification, go to activity.google.com and click the Manage My Activity verification link.
According to Android Police, once turned on, "the feature will ask you to verify your identity before showing your history".
"What this actually does is simply take you to the regular Google sign-in page, allowing you to either enter your password or connect using your Android device if you've set that up," the report mentioned.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU