Oppo begins to deliver its products to your home via WhatsApp

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek launches chipset for flagship 5G smartphones in India
Global refurbished smartphone market down 9% in 2020 amid Covid crisis
Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Report
Samsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; China's Xiaomi surges
Jio's launch of low-cost smartphones may drive subscriber momentum: Report
-
Smartphone brand OPPO on Monday announced home delivery of its products with a simple text on the WhatsApp app.
Starting from May 24, customers can order any OPPO product with a WhatsApp text stating the name of the state and pin code on +91-9871502777 and receive a call back from the nearest retail stores, the company said in a statement.
"The initiative is in line with its longer-term Omni channel strategy and an effort towards providing support to local store and mainline partners to sell OPPO products via WhatsApp and adding excitement customers sitting at home," said the company.
Additionally, OPPO has extended its support towards their customers by announcing extension on repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period.
OPPO is now manufacturing one smartphone every three seconds at its 110-acre facility in Noida.
The company said recently that to ensure seamless supply chain, the factory stocks materials for over 1.2 million phones at any given point.
With over 10,000-strong workforce, the factory produces more than 60 lakh phones a month during peak seasons.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU