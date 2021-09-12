Google One adds 5TB storage plan for $24.99/month on its app

-
Tech giant Google is adding a 5TB storage plan for $24.99/month on the Google One app.
According to 9To5Google, the new tier is $24.99/month, falling directly in line with the pricing of the 2TB and 10TB offerings.A
The new plan is also available for $249.99/year, savings of 17 per cent compared to monthly payments.
The plan comes with all of the same benefits of the 2TB tier, with 10 per cent back on Google Store purchases, faster access to Google support, family sharing, and a VPN for Android phones.
The report mentioned that, when Google Photos ditched its unlimited, compressed storage offering earlier this year, users in need of storage only had a couple of reasonable plans to turn to.
The first was the $1.99/month 100GB offering, followed by a 200GB plan for $2.99/month.
In a poll, by the tech website, back in June, most of the users reported they were using those two plans, the report said.
For $9.99/month, though, the 2TB plan offers significantly more storage and other perks, but for those with even higher storage requirements, the next step up of $49.99/month for 10TB could easily be out of reach for some, it added.
