Satyendar Jain inaugurates 10 MW battery energy storage system

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday inaugurated a 10 MW battery energy storage system here which he claimed to be the largest in South Asia that will be used for electricity load management across the capital.

The system will prevent power cuts and fluctuations, and can be charged through renewable sources of energy as well, the Delhi government said.

"Visited 10MW Battery Energy Storage System at Rohini today (Sunday). This system is made by Tata Power and is South Asia's largest Energy Storage System.

"This will be used in grid stabilization and load management across Delhi and will also make use of renewable energy sources," Jain said in a tweet.

Later the government released a statement, saying the energy storage system of 10 MW is the "biggest and first of its kind" not only in India but in entire South Asia.

"The battery bank will store power amid off-peak demand which then can be utilised during peak demand hours, thereby stabilising the whole grid.

"The system will prevent power cuts and fluctuations, and the energy storage system can be charged through renewable sources of energy as well," the statement quoting Jain said.

According to real-time data of Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre, this year's the peak power demand had reached 7,323 MW at 3.16 pm on July 2.

Jain further said the Arvind Kejriwal government's people-oriented governance model that rests on innovative public policies is exemplary and fit to be replicated all over the country.

"Our vision is to create a network of such power banks around Delhi worth 600 MW which will ensure that consumers don't get affected at all due to grid fluctuations," Jain said.

The power minister further directed officials to make this energy storage system even more efficient and effective.

"This facility costs around Rs 55 crores but we are looking to reduce costs by innovating it further. We will review the project in a month's time and based on our learnings from its operation, we will plan out the replication of the system for other parts of the city," Jain said in the statement.

