WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones from January 1

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp disappearing messages tool deletes chats after seven days
New WhatsApp feature to allow users to mute videos before sending
WhatsApp testing self-destruct feature 'Expiring Media' in Beta app
Play ShareChat videos in WhatsApp soon on iOS, Android (Ld) smartphones
Now see up to 49 people, including yourself, in Google Meet
-
WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhones as well as Android smartphones starting January 1, 2021.
There are several Android and iOS phones that may not be able to run the app as the company will withdraw support for older versions of OS from next year.
According to the information on the WhatsApp FAQ section, WhatsApp will only be compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer as well as iPhones running on iOS 9 and newer.
All iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for the messaging platform in the next few days. The iPhone models include the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6S.
For Android, devices including HTC Desire, Motorola Droid Razr, LG Optimus Black, and the Samsung Galaxy S2 will lose WhatsApp support as 2020 ends.
The instant messaging platform will keep the app running for select phones with KaiOS 2.5.1 OS or newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.
To check which OS an iPhone is running head over to the Settings menu, then to the General and Information option, Software and the users will be able to see the OS running that particular iPhone.
Android users can head to Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.
--IANS
wh/dpb
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU