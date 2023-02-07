JUST IN
For You tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter on Android, iOS
Google-owned Fitbit back after 81% users reported problems in using app

Google-owned Fitbit on Tuesday said that it has fixed the issue which impacted 'some Fitbit services'

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Fitbit to double retail outlets by year end

Google-owned Fitbit on Tuesday said that it has fixed the issue which impacted 'some Fitbit services'.

The company tweeted from its @FitbitSupport account: "We've resolved the issue impacting some Fitbit services and they should be working as expected. If you're still experiencing issues, please DM us so we can look into it!"

According to outage monitor website DownDetector, over 81 per cent of people reported problems while using the application, 10 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent while using the device.

Taking to Twitter, many users had reported the issue.

While one user said, "My entire life is tracked on Fitbit and it's been down for an hour now and truly I may explode if none of my data matters for today."

Another commented, "Is @fitbit down? My app won't update and I've tried several things."

After receiving many reports, the company said on Monday, "We're aware of an issue affecting some Fitbit services and are working hard to resolve it. Thank you for your patience!"

Fitbit faced the last outage in November last year.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:40 IST

