JUST IN
Microsoft set to integrate ChatGPT into Bing Search today, says report
OnePlus Cloud 11 event today: Where to watch livestream and what to expect
$20 bn worth 5G smartphones shipped to India in 2022, shipments rise 74%
POCO X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera set-up, Qualcomm SD 778G launched
Indian IT services industry's growth might drop in near to mid-term: Icra
Samsung's password manager 'Samsung Pass' now supports Windows 11, 10
VIL partners with Motorola for 5G connectivity across smartphone portfolio
Jabra Elite 5 wireless earphones with hybrid ANC launched: Details here
Apple may introduce high-end iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024 along with iPhone 16
HP India unveils OMEN Playground stores for gamers to use HP gaming devices
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OnePlus Cloud 11 event today: Where to watch livestream and what to expect
icon-arrow-left
WhatsApp to let users share up to 100 media on Android beta in new feature
Business Standard

Microsoft set to integrate ChatGPT into Bing Search today, says report

Microsoft has announced to hold a major news event on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, which is expected to focus primarily on its OpenAI partnership and ChatGPT for Bing Search

Topics
Microsoft | Artificial intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft has announced to hold a major news event on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, which is expected to focus primarily on its OpenAI partnership and ChatGPT for Bing Search.

This comes after Google announced its ChatGPT rival chatbot "Bard".

According to The Verge, the event invite says that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will "share some progress on some exciting projects".

Moreover, the invitation comes just days after Microsoft extended its OpenAI partnership in a $10 billion deal, making it the exclusive cloud partner for OpenAI.

The report further mentioned that Microsoft's cloud services will power all OpenAI workloads across products, API services, and research.

Microsoft also intends to incorporate various OpenAI models into its own consumer and enterprise products. Aside from Bing, there have been rumours that OpenAI technology will be added to Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, said the report.

The tech giant recently launched Microsoft Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI.

Meanwhile, Google will host an event on February 8 in which it will share about its work in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company will share how it is "using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need", according to an invite sent to The Verge.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU