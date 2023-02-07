JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Jio, GSMA launch initiative to train rural women in digital skills

Reliance Jio and global mobile network operators' organisation GSMA on Tuesday announced the roll-out of their digital skills programme to train rural women in India.

Topics
Reliance Jio | GSMA | rural women

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Jio and global mobile network operators' organisation GSMA on Tuesday announced the roll-out of their digital skills programme to train rural women in India.

The programme aims to provide need-based training to rural women and individuals from marginalised/low-income groups to help them make meaningful use of digital access.

The national roll-out phase is now underway, with the programme being rolled out across 10 states.

"We are proud to partner with GSMA in this programme to take digital skills training to the women across India and be the wind beneath their wings," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

As per the GSMA's 'Mobile Gender Gap Report 2022', women in India are 41 per cent less likely than men to use mobile internet.

A total of 330 million women in India still do not use mobile internet, compared to 248 million men. Lack of literacy and digital skills is one of the top reported barriers to mobile internet use.

As a part of the programme, the GSMA and Jio teams worked together to assess prevalent digital skill gaps and develop need-based digital skills training toolkits that are India-specific.

Over 1,000 rural women and men from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu participated and provided inputs for the refinement of the digital training toolkits during the trial phase.

Reliance Foundation will be supporting the roll-out through its large network and self-help groups, particularly in rural areas.

"More needs to be done to ensure women are not being left behind in an increasingly connected world. We are excited to partner with Jio and Reliance Foundation to take the Digital Skills Programme national and help accelerate digital inclusion for women," said Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:09 IST

`
