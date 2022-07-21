Google Pixel 6a, Buds Pro up for pre-orders in India, sale starts July 28

Unveiled at the I/O 2022, the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are coming to India on July 28. The smartphone and wireless earbuds are currently up for pre-orders and will be available for purchase on online ecommerce platform Flipkart from July 28. Priced at Rs 43,999, the Pixel 6a will be available in charcoal and chalk colours, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Pixel Buds Pro will be available at Rs 19,990.

On Flipkart, the Pixel 6a will be available with following launch offers:

Instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions. This is a limited period offer subject to terms and conditions

Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone. (Limited period offer)

Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a. (Limited period offer)

Three-month trial of YouTube Premium and One, subjected to terms and conditions.

Pixel 6a: Specifications, features, and more

The Pixel 6a is powered by the Tensor chip, the first chip designed by . Additionally, it has the Titan M2 for security. Imaging has traditionally been one of the core features of the Pixel smartphones, and the Pixel 6a is no different. It sports a dual 12-megapixel camera system, wide and ultra-wide sensors, on the back supported by value-added Google features and technologies such as Night Sight, for enhanced low-light photography; Magic Eraser in Google Photos that makes distractions disappear; and Real Tone, which authentically represents all skin tones.

The Pixel 6a comes with speech recognition features, including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. It will receive five years of security updates, alongside the latest features and updates, introduced by Google. The Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

Pixel Buds Pro: Features

Touted by Google as a perfect companion to the Pixel phones, the Pixel Buds Pro are premium wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation feature. Besides ANC, it offers transparency mode for the moments when you want to stay aware of the surroundings. Google says the Pixel Buds Pro processes a wide range of frequencies with low latency to keep the audio sounding natural and in sync. The Pixel Buds Pro supports wireless charging, and has a battery capable of up to 11 hours of listening time or up to seven hours with ANC on.