Google Pixel 6a renders leak, reveal Pixel 6-like design

Google Pixel 6a is reportedly in the works. The renders of the rumoured mid-range Pixel 6a have been revealed in leaks online.
As per GSM Arena, the design is in line with the current Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sporting a punch-hole display up front and a visor on the back for its dual-cam setup. The OLED display on the Pixel 6a is said to measure 6.2-inches.
At 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm Pixel 6a would be noticeably more compact than the regular Pixel 6 which measures at 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm. The rest of the spec sheet should include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor for the main cam, 6/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The chipset is speculated to be either the Google Tensor SoC like on the Pixel 6 duo or the Snapdragon 778G.
One thing that seems to be missing is a headphone jack, which would make Pixel 6a the first A-series phone from Google without a headphone jack.
Android 12 will cover the software side and the phone will most likely come with at least three years of software support from Google.
