Twitter to show you more tweets from people you don't follow: Report
Business Standard

Google Play's Best of 2022 apps and games announced: Here is the full list

The best apps and games curated by the Google Play's editorial team included a new category - The Best Ongoing games - to celebrate the unique experiences games have to offer

Topics
Google | Google Play apps | Google apps

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google Playâ€™s Best of 2022
Google Playâ€™s Best of 2022

American technology giant Google on Wednesday announced Google Play’s Best of 2022 in India, listing the best apps and games available on its app store. This year's award category includes users’ choice, best apps, and best games. Users’ Choice is picked by the users themselves with votes, whereas, the best list is curated by Google Play's editorial team.

Shopsy, a shopping app by Flipkart, is awarded as the Users’ Choice App of 2022. It is an e-commerce app that charges zero per cent commission from sellers. It offers a diverse range of products including fashion, beauty, mobiles, footwear, and accessories.

Users' Choice Game of 2022 is Angry Birds Journey. Google said, the game offers an ideal balance between strategy and stress-relief, and revives the classic slingshot formula.

Questt: Navigator for Learning, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help students learn, has been selected by the Play store editors as the best app of 2022.

Apex Legends Mobile has been selected as the Best Game on Play Store this year. It is a mobile version of battle royale title that was limited to consoles and PCs previously.

This year, Google also introduced new categories to celebrate the unique experiences games have to offer. In the ‘Best Ongoing games’ category, Google awarded Indian games Ludo King and Real Cricket 20 for fresh content and advanced gameplay experiences.

Google Play’s Best of 2022: List of apps and games

Best apps of 2022

Best for Fun: Turnip - Talk, chat and stream

Best for Personal Growth: Filo: Instant 1-to-1 tutoring

Best Everyday Essentials: Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart

Best Hidden Gems: BabyG: Activity, Tracker, Meal

Best Apps For Good: Khyaal: Senior Citizens App

Best for Wear: Todoist: to-do list & planner

Best for Tablets: Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Best for Chromebooks: BandLab – Music Making Studio

Best games of 2022

Best Multiplayer: Rocket League Sideswipe

Best Pick up & Play: Angry Birds Journey

Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons

Best Story: Diablo Immortal

Best Ongoing: Clash of Clans

Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares

Best for Tablets: Angry Birds Journey

Best for Chromebooks: Robolox

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:44 IST

