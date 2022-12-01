Google Play's Best of 2022 apps and games announced: Here is the full list

-
ALSO READ
Google removes over 2,000 personal loan apps since Jan on safety concerns
Delisting of lending apps will be an ongoing process on Google Play Store
Google launches Play Points rewards programme for users in India
Google Play to run India pilot for daily fantasy sports, rummy apps
Google asks loan apps to display link to partner bank, NBFC: Report
-
American technology giant Google on Wednesday announced Google Play’s Best of 2022 in India, listing the best apps and games available on its app store. This year's award category includes users’ choice, best apps, and best games. Users’ Choice is picked by the users themselves with votes, whereas, the best list is curated by Google Play's editorial team.
Shopsy, a shopping app by Flipkart, is awarded as the Users’ Choice App of 2022. It is an e-commerce app that charges zero per cent commission from sellers. It offers a diverse range of products including fashion, beauty, mobiles, footwear, and accessories.
Users' Choice Game of 2022 is Angry Birds Journey. Google said, the game offers an ideal balance between strategy and stress-relief, and revives the classic slingshot formula.
Questt: Navigator for Learning, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help students learn, has been selected by the Play store editors as the best app of 2022.
Apex Legends Mobile has been selected as the Best Game on Play Store this year. It is a mobile version of battle royale title that was limited to consoles and PCs previously.
This year, Google also introduced new categories to celebrate the unique experiences games have to offer. In the ‘Best Ongoing games’ category, Google awarded Indian games Ludo King and Real Cricket 20 for fresh content and advanced gameplay experiences.
Google Play’s Best of 2022: List of apps and games
Best apps of 2022
Best for Fun: Turnip - Talk, chat and stream
Best for Personal Growth: Filo: Instant 1-to-1 tutoring
Best Everyday Essentials: Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart
Best Hidden Gems: BabyG: Activity, Tracker, Meal
Best Apps For Good: Khyaal: Senior Citizens App
Best for Wear: Todoist: to-do list & planner
Best for Tablets: Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.
Best for Chromebooks: BandLab – Music Making Studio
Best games of 2022
Best Multiplayer: Rocket League Sideswipe
Best Pick up & Play: Angry Birds Journey
Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons
Best Story: Diablo Immortal
Best Ongoing: Clash of Clans
Best on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares
Best for Tablets: Angry Birds Journey
Best for Chromebooks: Robolox
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU