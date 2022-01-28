Google Play will have 'Offers' tab to find deals on games, apps

-
Google has announced the addition of an "Offers" tab to the Google Play app, intended to help find deals on games and apps.
As per The Verge, Google said that the Offers tab will include things like sales on games and in-game items, rewards and bundled offers, discounts on movies and books, and apps offering free trials.
The new tab launches this week with a rollout that's "underway," and Google said it will be available to "more people in the United States, India and Indonesia over the coming weeks, and more countries later in 2022."
The prominent placement of the Offers tab right at the bottom of the app could make it an easy place to check out whenever you check Google Play, and Google is promising that it will add new deals every day.
