JUST IN
Apple predicts drop in Q2 revenue, indicates iPhone production crisis over
Apple logs $65.8 bn in iPhone revenue as China disruptions hit supply
Apple, Google urged to remove TikTok from app stores by US Senator
Meta-owned WhatsApp may soon let users pin messages within chats, group
OPPO launches Reno8 T 5G phone, Enco Air3 earphones in India: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Know India pricing, pre-book details & offers
Very bullish on India, says Apple CEO; describes country as a major focus
Google to add new feature to let users use Android phone as USB webcam
Apple once again dominates smartphone profit, collects record 85% share
Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 series pricing in India, opens pre-booking
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple predicts drop in Q2 revenue, indicates iPhone production crisis over
icon-arrow-left
NoiseFit Force smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details
Business Standard

Google's parent Alphabet reports $76 bn in revenue, bets big on AI

The company said it would take a charge of between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion related to the layoffs of 12,000 employees

Topics
Google | Google Alphabet | Google search engine

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Alphabet (Google's parent company) has reported $76 billion in revenue for its fourth quarter that ended December 31, up 1 per cent (year-over-year), as it now bets big on AI.

The company said it would take a charge of between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion related to the layoffs of 12,000 employees.

Google Cloud brought in $7.32 billion in revenue, a 32 per cent increase from the year-ago quarter.

"Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I'm excited by the AI-driven leaps we're about to unveil in Search and beyond," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

"There's also great momentum in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and our Pixel devices. We're on an important journey to re-engineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet," Pichai said.

Beginning in January, Alphabet will now update its segment reporting relating to certain of Alphabet's AI activities.

DeepMind, previously reported within Other Bets, will be reported as part of Alphabet's corporate costs, reflecting its increasing collaboration with Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets.

Google's Search and Other revenue was $42.60 billion, down 2 per cent from the year prior.

Google's Other Revenues, which includes hardware and non-advertising YouTube revenue, came in at $8.8 billion, up 8 per cent.

"We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth," said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU