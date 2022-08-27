Google's Tensor 3 CPU, Samsung's Exynos 1380 might be under development

-
Tech giants Google and Samsung have started working on a new generation of chipsets for their upcoming smartphones, as per a report from GalaxyClub.
According to GSM Arena, a third-generation Tensor SoC, which should power next year's Pixel 8 line-up, is under development at Google.
On one hand, while it's no surprise that Google and Samsung will continue to work on their joint venture but on the other, it's not the first time Google has killed a project or two.
After all, the first-generation Tensor chipset isn't exactly on par with the competition from Qualcomm and Apple. Things may change in the future, though.
However, the Tensor's advantage is that Google has the freedom to tailor the SoC to its needs. Its camera AI capabilities, for example, are quite impressive and allow the Pixel 6 to offer some advanced features.
The same report also states that Samsung is working on the Exynos 1280 successor, a mid-range chip used in some of the company's budget offerings.
Unfortunately, the leak doesn't go into details so aside from the Tensor 3's S5P9865 model number and the fact that it's being tested on a developer board codenamed 'Ripcurrent', there's nothing else to work with, as per GSM Arena.
