Mark Zuckerberg announces launch of new VR headsets costing $1000 in Oct

-
ALSO READ
Meta to let its Quest VR headsets users log in via new Meta account
Meta CEO announces roll out of Horizon Home on Quest 2 VR headset
Meta adds parental controls to Quest VR headsets to keep tab on young users
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's biggest bet on WhatsApp might not pay off
Meta is planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024
-
Mark Zuckerberg has announced Meta's new VR headset that will cost around UDS 1,000.
While speaking to Joe Rogan in his podcast, Zuckerberg announced that the new headsets will be out this October.
Zuckerberg referred to the company's Project Cambria, a higher-end VR and mixed-reality headset than the current Quest 2 that uses advanced eye- and facial-tracking features to more naturally represent the wearer's expressions and body language.
He said, "There's more nonverbal communication when people are with each other than verbal communication".
He added VR headsets are going to give one the ability to "have kind of eye contact in virtual reality". He explained, "if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real-time to your avatar."
Although Zuckerberg didn't mention anything about the pricing of the headset, according to Variety, the next-gen VR headset reportedly will be more than twice as expensive as the current Meta Quest 2 (available in $400 and $500 models).
Variety reports that Meta had previously confirmed the forthcoming VR headset would cost "considerably more" than $800.
In the same interview, Zuckerberg also admitted that Facebook algorithmically censored the 'Hunter Biden laptop' story for a week. Mark said that he did so because of a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation.
Mark, while heavily coming down on Twitter for completely blacking out the story, admitted that they did censor the story on Facebook, decreasing its reach.
He said, "So our protocol's different from Twitter. What Twitter did is...they said... you can't share this at all. We didn't do that. What we did was...if something is reported to us as potential misinformation...important misinformation, we also run third-party fact-checking programs because we don't want to be deciding what's true and false and...I think it was five or seven days when it was basically being determined whether it was false, the distribution of Facebook was decreased, but people were still allowed to share it."
He added, "So you can still share it, you could still consume it," after which Joe interrupted and asked whether the distribution of the story was decreased.
Mark responded by saying, "basically the ranking and newsfeed was a little bit less, so fewer people saw it than would have otherwise."
While the controversy was going on, Republicans accused Facebook of suppressing conservative voices.
Mark concluded, "We kind of thought, hey, look if the FBI which I view as a legitimate institution in this country...they come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously."
He later regretted Facebook's response to the story. When Joe later asked, "is there regret for not having it evenly distributed and for throttling the distribution of that story?" Zuckerberg expressed his regret.
In 2020, New York Post did an expose that revealed the existence of tens of thousands of emails between Biden's son Hunter and business associates from Ukraine. New York Post, in the expose, claimed that the emails revealed how Biden's son leveraged his political access in his overseas business dealings.
The New York Times reported that Biden's presidential campaign rejected the New York Post report about Joseph R Biden Jr. and his son Hunter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU