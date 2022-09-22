Google Stadia rolls out 1440p quality setting for Pro subscribers

Cloud gaming service Stadia is rolling out a dedicated 1440p streaming option, which will remain exclusive to Stadia Pro subscribers.

According to 9To5Google, Stadia has offered 1440p streaming for over two years, picking it up as a feature for desktops back in 2020. However, it has been more of a secret feature of the platform.

Stadia's new quality setting is listed as "Up to 1440p" and is noted to use as much as 14.4 GB per hour of gameplay, versus 12.6 GB for 1080p or 20 GB for 4K streaming.

For now, it has only been spotted in the desktop app, and it's not known if 1440p streaming will soon become available on Android, TV, Chromecast, and other Stadia platforms.

Full support for 1440p streaming comes over three years after the Stadia team first shared that additional resolutions were planned.

The addition will hopefully make for a good compromise for those looking for something crisper than 1080p without nearly doubling their bandwidth usage, according to the report.

Meanwhile, October 2022 brings six games to Stadia Pro in an increase from last month.

Saturday, October 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Arcade Paradise.

--IANS

vc/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)