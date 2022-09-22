Google Stadia rolls out 1440p quality setting for Pro subscribers

-
ALSO READ
Google refutes claims of shutting down cloud gaming service Stadia
Google's new update cuts 'low-quality, unoriginal' content in Search result
Netflix ramps up hiring for Cloud gaming services, plans to launch 50 games
Google to shut down its IoT Core Services from Aug 2023; users seek options
Google to allow merchants add 'Asian-owned' label on Search, Maps
-
Cloud gaming service Google Stadia is rolling out a dedicated 1440p streaming option, which will remain exclusive to Stadia Pro subscribers.
According to 9To5Google, Stadia has offered 1440p streaming for over two years, picking it up as a feature for desktops back in 2020. However, it has been more of a secret feature of the platform.
Stadia's new quality setting is listed as "Up to 1440p" and is noted to use as much as 14.4 GB per hour of gameplay, versus 12.6 GB for 1080p or 20 GB for 4K streaming.
For now, it has only been spotted in the desktop app, and it's not known if 1440p streaming will soon become available on Android, Google TV, Chromecast, and other Stadia platforms.
Full support for 1440p streaming comes over three years after the Stadia team first shared that additional resolutions were planned.
The addition will hopefully make for a good compromise for those looking for something crisper than 1080p without nearly doubling their bandwidth usage, according to the report.
Meanwhile, October 2022 brings six games to Stadia Pro in an increase from last month.
Saturday, October 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Arcade Paradise.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 11:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU