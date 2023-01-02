JUST IN
Google starts rolling out full TV controls on its Home application

These controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and a source list

Google | Google Home

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Home app
Earlier, the controls were only available on the Nest Hub, but now they are available on the Home application.

Tech giant Google has reportedly started to roll out full TV controls on its Google Home application.

Users that have TVs compatible with Google Assistant/Home support are noticing that the Home application is now offering full touch controls, reports 9To5Google.

These controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and a source list.

Earlier, the controls were only available on the Nest Hub, but now they are available on the Home application.

"This is different from Cast-enabled televisions or Google/Android TV, which are instead served by the new Google Home app's media controls," the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was making more user interface (UI) changes as its Home application ramps up preview testing for its major redesign, but it also appeared to be breaking existing Assistant routines for some users.

The new page allows routines to manage various features of each device, as opposed to the previous page's drop-down settings that only allowed users to adjust the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:32 IST

