JUST IN
Nvidia accidently leaks specs of 'unlaunched' graphics card RTX 4070 Ti
Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US
Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023
Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'
Apple considering to cut prices of base, Plus models of iPhone 15
Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023
Global cellular IoT module shipments market grows only 2% in Q3 2022
India's internet industry to reach $5 trillion valuation by 2030
Post-pandemic world reels from surge in cyberattacks; here's how to be safe
Twitter bans 48k accounts for policy violations in India between Oct-Nov
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube testing new, more subtle video progress bar for Android: Reports
icon-arrow-left
Apple pauses iOS 16.2's Home App upgrade, puts to internal list of issues
Business Standard

Telegram's new update includes revamped media editor with blur tool

Telegram also added a way to quickly add shapes, such as rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles by tapping the "plus" icon in the editor

Topics
Telegram | Social media apps | digital messaging

ANI  Others 

Telegram Messenger
Telegram Messenger

The newest update from the encrypted messaging platform Telegram includes an overhauled media editor outfitted with a bunch of new tools to decorate or conceal, parts of a user's image and videos.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, as per a blog update, the platform is introducing a new blur tool that lets users block out certain areas of a photo or video.

This allows them to hide sensitive information, or blur the faces of passers-by who appear in the background. To make the blurred portion of your photo blend in, Telegram says you can use the eyedropper tool to match the colour of the blur brush to your image.

Further, when adding text to images or videos, Telegram is providing the ability to adjust the text's size, font, and backdrop.

Telegram also added a way to quickly add shapes, such as rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles by tapping the "plus" icon in the editor, reported The Verge.

Users can even apply a spoiler effect that adds a "shimmering layer" to an image or video that hides its contents until your recipient taps it.

Outside of image editing tools, Telegram's latest update includes new storage options that let you automatically remove cached data in private chats, groups, and channels after a certain period of time, all while excluding the chats of your choosing.

As per The Verge, there are several other minor features like settings that allow you to choose profile pictures for contacts that only you'll see, newly animated and interactive emoji, a new progress animation on Android, and the ability for group admins to hide their member lists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telegram

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU