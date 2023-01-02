JUST IN
Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US
Business Standard

Nvidia accidently leaks specs of 'unlaunched' graphics card RTX 4070 Ti

A chart included shows that the RTX 4070 Ti might outperform the RTX 3080 by almost 3.5 times when playing 'Cyberpunk 2077' in the game's new Ray-Tracing: Overdrive mode

Topics
Nvidia | graphics

ANI 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

According to a new leak, it seems that Nvidia is planning on releasing the "unlaunched" 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the company briefly posted the specs for its upcoming RTX 4070 Ti GPU on its website.

However, before Nvidia pulled the page down, Twitter user @momomo_us was able to snag a screenshot. So far, the leaked specifications match those of the 12GB RTX 4080, with 7,680 CUDA cores, a 2.61 GHz boost clock, and 12GB of memory.

Additionally, it claims that the GPU is capable of supporting 4K at up to 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz with DSC and HDR, as per The Verge.

A chart included shows that the RTX 4070 Ti might outperform the RTX 3080 by almost 3.5 times when playing 'Cyberpunk 2077' in the game's new Ray-Tracing: Overdrive mode.

In October, Nvidia faced criticism over its decision to launch the 12GB RTX 4080 GPU under the RTX 4080 moniker because of how much it differs from its much more powerful 16GB counterpart. It led Nvidia to cancel its launch altogether and plan a way to repackage the chip.

As per The Verge, pricing for the RTX 4070 Ti hasn't yet been confirmed, but some rumors indicate that it will be cheaper than the USD 899 12GB RTX 4080. Nvidia's expected to launch the GPU at CES in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:17 IST

