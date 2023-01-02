YouTube testing new, more subtle video progress bar for Android: Reports

Video-sharing platform is reportedly testing a more subtle video progress bar that isn't always red on .

Several devices, including Incognito, are seeing the new white progress bar, reports 9To5Google.

This only applies to dark themes and appears to be an effort to provide a less distracting user interface (UI).

When the dark theme is enabled while users are passively watching a video, the usual red colour of the platform's progress bar is replaced by white or grey, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, the video-sharing platform had announced a new update that splits video content across all channel pages into three separate tabs for Shorts, live streams and long-form videos.

The update makes it easier for the viewers to discover the kinds of content they are most interested in when exploring a creator's channel page.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)