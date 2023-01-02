JUST IN
Nvidia accidently leaks specs of 'unlaunched' graphics card RTX 4070 Ti
Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US
Xbox exclusive game 'Redfall' likely to be launched in early May 2023
Apple permanently shuts down popular weather application 'Dark Sky'
Apple considering to cut prices of base, Plus models of iPhone 15
Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023
Global cellular IoT module shipments market grows only 2% in Q3 2022
India's internet industry to reach $5 trillion valuation by 2030
Post-pandemic world reels from surge in cyberattacks; here's how to be safe
Twitter bans 48k accounts for policy violations in India between Oct-Nov
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Nvidia accidently leaks specs of 'unlaunched' graphics card RTX 4070 Ti
icon-arrow-left
Telegram's new update includes revamped media editor with blur tool
Business Standard

YouTube testing new, more subtle video progress bar for Android: Reports

Video-sharing platform YouTube is reportedly testing a more subtle video progress bar that isn't always red on Android

Topics
YouTube | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Video-sharing platform YouTube is reportedly testing a more subtle video progress bar that isn't always red on Android.

Several Android devices, including Incognito, are seeing the new white progress bar, reports 9To5Google.

This only applies to dark themes and appears to be an effort to provide a less distracting YouTube user interface (UI).

When the dark theme is enabled while users are passively watching a video, the usual red colour of the platform's progress bar is replaced by white or grey, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, the video-sharing platform had announced a new update that splits video content across all channel pages into three separate tabs for Shorts, live streams and long-form videos.

The update makes it easier for the viewers to discover the kinds of content they are most interested in when exploring a creator's channel page.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU