Google Play gets new logo on as app celebrates tenth anniversary

As tech giant Google's Play Store officially completed 10 years, it is now getting a new logo to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The tech giant has slightly tweaked the overall shape of its Google Play Store logo, but the most notable changes are the less vibrant colours that more closely match the green, yellow, blue, and red hues that Google uses for many of its other services.
It is a subtle adjustment that also complements the new Chrome logo updated earlier this year, reports The Verge.
"We are introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products -- Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more," Tian Lim, VP of Google Play, was quoted as saying.
The new logo and iconography also mark 10 years of Google Play after it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012.
"A decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content," Lim said.
"And more than 2 million developers work with us to build their businesses and reach people around the globe," Lim added.
To mark the 10 years of Google Play, Google is also offering a boost to Google Play Points. If users activate the points booster, they will earn 10x points on purchases, including most in-app items.
