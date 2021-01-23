Google to redesign mobile search interface to simply how results look

The American multinational technology company is soon going to roll out a new design for its mobile search results. The tech giant is redesigning the search engine interface on mobile devices. The changes are intended to simplify how search results look.

According to The Verge, Aileen Cheng, who led the redesign, in an official release announced on Friday, "We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they're looking for faster and more easily."

The redesign will focus on having larger and bolder texts which will help to scan the data easily. The results of the search will also be occupying more width of the user's screen. Not only this, but will also be modifying the colours of the interface to help highlight important information without being distracting.

Additionally, the upcoming design will put more data on the top of the page and reduce the visual clutter. This will help the users in easily searching the required data without scrolling down too far for the same. As per The Verge, the upgrade will roll out in the coming days.

