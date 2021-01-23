Google to redesign mobile search interface to simply how results look

-
ALSO READ
Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol
Google, group of French publishers sign copyright news payment deal
Google illegally monitored workers, fired them for organising: US regulator
Google online store adds new dedicated section for 'subscriptions'
Driving mode in Google Assistant begins rolling out on Android phones
-
The American multinational technology company Google is soon going to roll out a new design for its mobile search results. The tech giant is redesigning the search engine interface on mobile devices. The changes are intended to simplify how search results look.
According to The Verge, Aileen Cheng, who led the redesign, in an official release announced on Friday, "We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they're looking for faster and more easily."
The redesign will focus on having larger and bolder texts which will help to scan the data easily. The results of the search will also be occupying more width of the user's screen. Not only this, but Google will also be modifying the colours of the interface to help highlight important information without being distracting.
Additionally, the upcoming design will put more data on the top of the page and reduce the visual clutter. This will help the users in easily searching the required data without scrolling down too far for the same. As per The Verge, the Google upgrade will roll out in the coming days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU