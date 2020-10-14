Govt implements AI, ML tools on 'Champions' portal for assistance to MSMEs

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms five task forces to make Indian MSMEs future-ready: Secy
Indian policymakers need to be more pragmatic on data localisation: DBS CEO
Biological intelligence
AI to machine learning: RIL's $2-billion bet to be a tech tornado
Flipkart collaborates with top Indian institutes for real-life research
-
The government has implemented artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools on its single window system 'Champions' from Wednesday, a move aimed at gaining insights into issues faced by MSMEs and providing assistance to them.
The Champions system was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, 2020.
The multi-modal system has a portal at virtual level and technology equipped physical control rooms at around 69 locations of the country.
"Artificial intelligence has started giving the MSME Ministry social media insights relating to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for its policy action through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, blogs, forums and online news which were not available to us on a holistic basis," an official statement said.
The ministry stated that till now, for grievance redressal, it was dependent on complaints and data coming through the Champions portal.
However, now it will be possible to know the emotions of people involved with or dependent on MSME sector in real time, it said.
The ministry said the next phase, which would be directed towards real-time grievance redressal and management, is in trial mode.
This includes increasing the performance of control rooms and officers through AI-enabled chat bots for faster response to query of portal users, giving real-time, detailed analytics and grievance redressal through the portal.
The ministry is also working aggressively to take the nation and MSMEs in the direction of Industry 4.0.
Technology company Intel guided the ministry in implementing some of the AI and ML tools, the statement said.
MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had elaborated on the work done by the ministry in this direction during the AI Summit organized by Intel.
He said the entire concept and scope analysis and design has been done in-house in the ministry with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and under the guidance of local team of Intel, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU