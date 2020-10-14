Drive brand discovery now to tap festive shoppers in India: Facebook

-
ALSO READ
Instagram most preferred social media platform among Indian youth: Report
Facebook quietly removes 20% text limit on ad images
Facebook introduces new shopping tab on its platform to help promote biz
Marking 10-year anniv, Instagram to hide offensive comments, expand warning
Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed
-
More than three in four consumers (74 per cent) in India will begin shopping at least two weeks before Diwali, mostly on their smartphones, and Facebook and Instagram that influence nearly 80 per cent of festive shopping especially by Gen-Z and millennials can help brands build targeted campaigns based on current consumer trends, the social networking giant revealed in a report on Wednesday.
Festive shopping can be a positive outlet for businesses in these pandemic-hit times so the mantra is to start advertising early, utilising resources like video, augmented reality (AR), influencers, vernacular content and messaging to further drive the brand discovery, revealed Facebook's 'Festive Playbook'.
Forty-five per cent millennials prefer shopping early for the festive season and there is a 17 per cent increase in spending by early shoppers in the country.
"There is finally an uptick in the shopping mindsets of the consumers after several months of stay-at-home and social distancing times and saving for an uncertain future," Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions (GMS) by Facebook India, told IANS.
"With over 400 million Indians connected on the Facebook family of apps in India, we will play a consequential role this festive season in both brand discovery and delivering truly incremental business outcomes," Bhushan noted.
The shopping season will extend to beyond Diwali -- with Christmas and Republic Day Sales extending the festive season and encouraging continued 'holiday shopping' and 'self gifting'.
The pandemic, said Facebook research, has triggered an increase in mobile usage.
The 'Festive Playbook' found that there has been over a 16 per cent increase in smartphone time and festive shoppers across age groups connect on the Facebook Family of apps for the discovery and evaluation of products.
"This season, marketers can leverage digital to drive brand discovery among relevant consumer segments, drive performance marketing and ride the e-commerce wave, and build new age innovations to engage with consumers," said Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, world's leading media investment company.
The 'Festive Playbook' brings together insights from key Facebook commissioned researches, most notably from two distinct studies with YouGov and Boston Consulting Group, respectively.
One of the key consumer trends in the 'Festive Playbook' is that a stronger demand can be expected in the festive season, as the country continues to unlock, and as businesses continue to adapt to the new normal by building solutions and experiences that are relevant for these times.
"Across categories such as beauty and personal care, consumer packaged goods, and auto, people said that the Facebook family of apps emerged as their leading source of discovery and evaluation, ahead of other online channels and sources," the findings showed.
The Facebook family of apps continues to be popular and valued in India with 400 million people using at least one of its apps every month.
Videos today make up for over a third of posts on Instagram in India and the country is one of the leading markets for Facebook Watch.
According to the YouGov study, more than a half of festive shoppers post or watch videos on their social media feeds and 46 per cent festive shoppers would like to see videos that get them into the holiday mood.
"Nearly 56 per cent festive shoppers for apparel and beauty said that product videos would help them with their purchases," the findings showed.
One out of four automobile consumers who have cancelled or postponed their purchase, would also reconsider if there is minimal contact with the dealership, the report added.
Live broadcasts from Facebook Pages in India also tripled in June this year compared to the same time last year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU