Gucci releases new cases for Apple AirPods at a starting price of $460

-
ALSO READ
Apple plans to launch AirPods 3 in March next year, says report
Apple launches over-ear type AirPods Max wireless headphones at Rs 59,900
Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3: Which one is the best TWS earphones?
Apple iPhone 12 has 'secret' reverse wireless charging, says report
Apple's Diwali gift: Consumers to get free AirPods with iPhone 11 in India
-
Popular Italian fashion brand Gucci has released two new cases for Apple AirPods at a starting price of $460.
The first one is called 'Gucci AirPods Pro Case'. It can be worn around the neck like a mini handbag using the detachable strap for $1,100 and will be shipped by the end of the month, reports news portal Hypebeast.
It is made of GG Supreme canvas, leather, and metal. It also features a faux lock and key inspired by the brand's 'Padlock' and a 'Bamboo Line'-inspired handle.
Inside, one will find a bright red AirPods Pro-sized holder complete with magnetic closure.
The second accessory is called 'Gucci GG Marmont AirPods Case' for $460.
This one can be attached to a belt loop or bag, thanks to the presence of a clasp. Further, the case is made of black leather and gold-coloured metal. It also sports the iconic double G Gucci logo.
The currently available AirPods start at Rs 14,900 and AirPods Pro are available for Rs 24,900.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU