Gucci releases new cases for Apple AirPods at a starting price of $460

Popular Italian fashion brand has released two new cases for at a starting price of $460.

The first one is called ' AirPods Pro Case'. It can be worn around the neck like a mini handbag using the detachable strap for $1,100 and will be shipped by the end of the month, reports news portal Hypebeast.

It is made of GG Supreme canvas, leather, and metal. It also features a faux lock and key inspired by the brand's 'Padlock' and a 'Bamboo Line'-inspired handle.

Inside, one will find a bright red AirPods Pro-sized holder complete with magnetic closure.

The second accessory is called ' GG Marmont AirPods Case' for $460.

This one can be attached to a belt loop or bag, thanks to the presence of a clasp. Further, the case is made of black leather and gold-coloured metal. It also sports the iconic double G Gucci logo.

The currently available AirPods start at Rs 14,900 and AirPods Pro are available for Rs 24,900.

--IANS

wh/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)