Apple iPhone 12 has 'secret' reverse wireless charging, says report

-
ALSO READ
Apple's Diwali gift: Consumers to get free AirPods with iPhone 11 in India
Apple releases public Beta version of iOS 14; to be launched with iPhone 12
iPhone 12 5G to outperform iPhone 11 despite delay, says report
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
Apple iPhone 12 to have 'high-end' lenses in rear camera for better imaging
-
The new iPhone 12 series may have a secret wireless feature to charge an external device like upcoming AirPods and the long-expected Tile-like item tracker AirTags, reports claimed on Thursday.
Citing a series of US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings first spotted by VentureBeat, the report said that the iPhone 12 "supports a built-in inductive charging transmitter and receiver."
Apple has not officially announced any such functionality yet.
"In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT [wireless power transfer] charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories," one of the documents read.
The list includes iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The FCC documents said that "currently the only accessory that can be charged by iPhones is an external potential apple accessory in future" and that reverse charging currently "only occurs when the phone is connected to an AC power outlet."
Apple has officially introduced MagSafe in iPhone 12 series phones, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.
The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a cinch. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.
The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.
The magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, according to Apple.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU